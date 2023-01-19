Despite a few missing pieces to the puzzle, the Pacific wrestling Indians were able to make into the top 10 at the 141 Rumble.
Pacific scored 102 points Saturday at Rockwood Summit’s annual tournament, ranking eighth.
Timothy Link (113 pounds) led the Indians with an individual title. He pinned all four opponents — Marquette’s Aiden Strobel (0:40), Hannibal’s Chase Youngwirth (0:33), De Soto’s Brenton Drummond (3:21) and Northwest’s Eli Porter (1:40).
“Tim Link dominated his weight class,” Pacific Head Coach Jesse Knott said. “Other than one reversal, he controlled each match. His toughest match was his semi against a district opponent in Drummond from De Soto. This kid has been wrestling well all year. Tim went out, imposed his will and picked up the fall. This is what I expect Tim to do at 113 especially now with the two-pound allowance coming in. He is big at this weight.”
Lucas Tennyson (150) placed second with a 3-1 record. In the semifinals, he defeated Webb City’s Aidan Rose, 12-5.
“Lucas Tennyson had his best tournament to date,” Knott said. “He was able to pick up a big decision win in the quarters against a returning qualifier from Parkway West and then pick up another in the semis against a tough opponent from Webb City. He looked dominant on top all day and far more effective on both bottom and on his feet.”
Hannibal’s Koen Ramage won the 150-pound title over Tennyson, 7-2.
Blake McKay (215) earned a fourth-place finish and a 2-2 record. He defeated his first two opponents before falling in the final two rounds. Windsor’s Riley Weisner notched the third-place victory in 2:36.
“Blake McKay had some up and down results,” Knott said. “(I) really felt like we should have won the two matches we dropped. Got in a bad position in the semis against the Northwest kid and got caught. In the third-place match, we were dominating the Windsor kid for the most part with a decent early lead. That kids one hope was a throw and that’s exactly what he got. We will see Windsor again on Thursday so I’m hopeful we can get the rematch.”
Mason Link (106), Mason Lucas (157) and Cameron Shouse (165) all placed sixth.
Mason Link was 1-3, ending on a pin loss to Parkway South’s Tyre Valiant (2:27) for fifth.
Lucas posted a 2-2 record, pinning Parkway South’s Joshua Quezada (0:28) to reach the medal round. He then lost to Parkway West’s Aaron Deblasi (4:02).
Shouse recovered from a first-round loss to finish with a 2-2 record. He reached the medal round with a 0:50 pin of Webb City’s Bronson Collard, but fell to Oakville’s Justin Venable (0:21) for fifth.
Caden Browning (120), Tyler Blake (126), Noah Skillington (138), Dylan Stout (144), Austin Tennyson (165) and Israel Guenzler (190) also wrestled for Pacific.
Browning, Skillington and Guenzler recorded one victory apiece.
Pacific wrestles at home Tuesday, taking on Union in a Four Rivers Conference dual at 6 p.m.
