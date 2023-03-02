Pacific sophomore Timothy Link may have dropped his medal, but he did not drop the ball.
Link placed fifth in the Class 3 boys wrestling state championships Friday and Saturday at Mizzou Arena.
Updated: March 2, 2023 @ 4:19 pm
While receiving his medal on the podium, it became detached from its ribbon, resulting in Link having to retrieve it from the floor and hold it for photos.
The medal win for Link, one of four state qualifiers for the Indians this season, continues a run of 20 consecutive years with at least one state medalist.
“It means a lot,” Link said. “The pressure is on and we’ve got to keep it on. When you’re the last one alive, the only one left that can do it, and you win your first two matches, it feels amazing. I’m ready to go again next year.”
Pacific accumulated 19 team points to finish in a tie for 27th in the Class 3 team standings.
Pacific’s three other state qualifiers, senior Blake McKay (215 pounds) and juniors Caden Browning (126) and Nathaniel Knaff (285) did not advance beyond the first three rounds.
Link won his way to the semifinals with a pair of victories Friday over Holt’s Aiden Bonin (3:07) and Glendale’s Ethan Kelly (2:20).
The semifinals were in the early morning session Saturday and Link fell to state runner-up Tristan Waters of Smithville in 3:37.
Hannibal’s Reign Creech was also able to get by Link in the consolation semifinals with a pin in 2:21, advancing Creech to the third-place match.
Link ended his tournament with a 1:45 pin of De Soto’s Brenton Drummond for fifth.
“To finish off with a win, that’s going to be huge for him going into the next two years, more than you would think,” Pacific Head Coach Jesse Knott said.
McKay gained one victory in the tournament, pinning Kearney’s Jase Jackson in his opening match in 5:48.
McKay then fell to McDonald County’s Samuel Murphy (4:41), the eventual state champion, in the quarterfinals and then to Marshfield’s Erik Tomanek (2:34) in the wrestlebacks.
“Getting that state win was nice for him,” Knott said. “At 215, that was a deep weight class with guys coming in that weren’t in Class 3 last year that won medals and then a lot of returning Class 3 medalists as well.”
Browning fell to Jefferson City’s Elijah Teiberis (3:31) and Washington’s Devon Deckelman (7-4) in his two matchups.
“We call him the wild man,” Knott said. “We never know what to expect in his matches, but we know he’s going to take some good kids down. He wrestled a good tournament, especially against Deckelman. We were just a little bit overmatched.”
Knaff lost a 3-0 decision to Ft. Zumwalt South’s Jayden Moffett in the first round of the bracket and was then pinned by Rolla’s Brock Horton-Owens (5:20) in the first consolation round.
“If he gets through that first match, I think he probably ends up with a state medal,” Knott said. “There’s a lot of kids after that in the bracket that he’d already beaten this year. I really feel like he’s going to be one of the strongest kids coming back next year in that weight class.”
Link concluded the season with a 37-8 record.
Browning went 20-16 on the year, McKay 27-9 and Knaff 26-7.
