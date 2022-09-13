While Pacific took the first set, Lindbergh took the match Thursday.
Lindbergh (5-2-1) defeated visiting Pacific (4-4) in volleyball action in four sets, 22-25, 25-19, 25-21, 25-14.
Bailey Boehm posted 12 kills for the host Lady Flyers.
Mia Altobella notched 11 kills and one block
Pacific’s statistics were not available at print deadline.
The Lady Indians are at the St. Charles West Tournament this weekend.
