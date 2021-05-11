The teams exchanged goals in the second half, but Lindbergh’s first-half score made the difference.
Pacific’s soccer Lady Indians (8-7-1) fell at home against the Lady Flyers (7-10) Tuesday, 2-1.
“I was highly impressed with how we played as a team,” Pacific Head Coach Dana Kelm said. “We came away with a very close game against an impressive Lindberg team.”
Lindbergh’s Emily Buchholz gave her team a 1-0 halftime lead.
Pacific’s Abby Hall and Lidbergh’s Emma Thomas both put one in the net in the second period.
Izzi Hegger and Angela McPike were both credited with assists for Lindbergh.
Madison Mertzlufft made two saves in the Lindbergh net.
Pacific had a full week, also hosting St. Francis Borgia Regional Wednesday and St. Clair Thursday. The Lady Indians open next week at home Monday against Wentzville Liberty at 5 p.m.