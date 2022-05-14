Union scored first.
But Lindbergh scored most, handing the soccer Lady ’Cats their second consecutive defeat Monday at Stierberger Stadium, 3-1.
Union (13-3-1) snagged the lead on a Sophia Helling penalty kick after a foul on a breakaway.
“Our team played well at times especially in the first half,” Union Head Coach Matt Fennessey said. “We had minutes where we had Lindbergh back in their own end. A lot of our successful play was coming out of Mya Minor. She is really proving to be a threat down the right wing. She played several dangerous crosses into the box. We were unable to capitalize on those chances.”
Minor drew the foul which set up the penalty kick.
However, Lindbergh tied it by halftime and added two second-half goals to beat Union.
“We came out a different team in the second half,” Fennessey said. “We played the majority of that second half in our defensive two-thirds of the field. Against a team of that caliber it’s only a matter of time until you’re going to break down. We did have one more good scoring chance early in the second half.”
Lindbergh’s goals came from Danni Cotter, Elizabeth Mertzlufft and Emma Thomas.
Morgan Goodrich and Isabelle Klump posted assists.
Sydney Ransom made 10 saves in goal for Union while Ella Becker was credited with one save for Lindbergh.
“We have a ton of senior leadership on the team and we’ll get it figured out,” Fennessey said. “Lindbergh is a solid team and they didn’t make it easy that’s for sure. Thats reason we have teams like them on our schedules to get us prepared for postseason play. Great end of the regular season matchup for us.”