The seventh shutout of the season for Lindbergh goalkeeper Ella Becker came at the expense of Pacific.
The Lady Indians (10-7-1) fell on the road Tuesday to the 10-8 Lady Flyers, 5-0.
Becker notched two saves to turn in a clean sheet and also recorded the assist on one of her team’s goals.
Lindbergh scored twice in the first half and finished with three tallies in the second period.
“Lindbergh has a disciplined and competitive team,” Pacific Head Coach Dana Kelm said. “We fell short with our ability to finish. Communication broke down on the pitch and failed to complete passes and transitions.
“We have struggled with these things this season,” Kelm added. “We’ve improved but there is still much room to grow, and we take this loss as a chance to review the film, reflect on the shortcomings and work harder. We learn best when we play against teams that are competitive.”
Danni Cotter led the offense with a hat trick.
Izzi Hegger and Elizabeth Mertzlufft scored the other two goals.
Maria Eckrich, Hegger, Molly Kroenlein and Mertzlufft each made an assist.
Pacific took on St. Francis Borgia Regional Wednesday in a reschedule of the fifth-place contest from the Blue Cat Cup. The Lady Indians conclude the regular season May 11, at home against Northwest at 6 p.m.