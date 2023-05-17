Hermann’s Trigg Lindahl remains in striking distance of defending his 2022 Class 2 individual state championship.
Lindahl shot a 70 on Day 1 at Rivercut Golf Course in Springfield. While that is two below par, it was also two strokes behind the clubhouse leader through 18 holes, California’s William Boyd.
Lindahl was locked in a tie with Summit Christian’s Peyton Smith through the first day of competition with 18 more holes to play Tuesday.
As a team, Hermann ended the first day in fourth place at 345 strokes. Summit Christian led the team standings with a score of 319.
Hermann’s other Day 1 scores included Easton Stiers (84, T-14th), Emory Lindahl (92, T-42nd) and Max Miller (100, T-64th).
The Four Rivers Conference golfers in Class 3 have some catching up to do on Day 2.
St. Clair seniors Brandon Barnes and Hayden Johnson shot a 102 and a 114, respectively, on the first day of the Class 3 Boys Golf Championships Monday at Meadow Lake Acres Country Club in New Bloomfield.
Barnes ranked in a tie for 84th place after the first 18 holes while Johnson sat in 87th place.
St. James finished Day 1 with a team score of 347, ranking seventh.
Jackson Marcee and Wilson McDaniel each shot an 81 to tie for 20th place after 18 holes.
Hunter Redburn ended the first day in a three-way tie for 61st place with a score of 90.
Isaiah Cairer shot a 95 for the Tigers and finished Monday in a tie for 79th place.
Monett’s Jaxon Bailey, Father Tolton’s Andrew Fallis and Bishop LeBlond’s Timothy Johnston ended the first day of competition in a three-way tie for the lead with 73 strokes apiece.
Blair Oaks’ Dylan Bryan and Bishop LeBlond’s Patrick Johnston each finished Day 1 one stroke behind the leaders at 74.
With two golfers among the leaders, Bishop LeBlond unsurprisingly also led the team scores with 309, nine strokes in front of the current second place team, Blair Oaks.