Updated: September 10, 2022 @ 5:56 pm
In a repeat of the Aug. 27 soccer games in Union, Lincoln Trail swept East Central College once again Tuesday in Robinson, Illinois.
Lincoln Trail won Tuesday’s women’s game, 6-2, and prevailed in the men’s game, 3-0.
Both the ECC women (1-2-1) and men (1-3) are in action again Saturday, taking on Metropolitan Community College in Kansas City.
Women’s game
After falling in overtime to Lincoln Trail in Union, East Central opened with the first two goals, with Kacey Watson (St. Benedict’s, Paisley, Scotland) scoring in the 41st minute and Abby Layton (Pacific) doubling it in the 44th minute.
The Falcons led at the half, and all the way to the hour mark before Kearsty Nielson scored the first Lincoln Trail goal.
Nielson, who netted a brace in the first meeting, ended with a hat trick. Guadalupe Amicone, who assisted on the first goal, scored the next two, in the 61st and 64th minutes, to put Lincoln Trail on top to stay.
Gabby Mattli (St. Francis Borgia) recorded six saves for the Falcons in net
Andrea Garrido stopped one shot for Lincoln Trail.
Men’s game
Pedro Palhares put the Statesmen on top in the eighth minute with Mateus Moura assisting and the host team never looked back.
Victor Gonzalez added a goal in the 26th minute to make it 2-0, which was the halftime score. Vitor Sales assisted on the goal.
Guiherme Melchiori scored in the 71st minute to complete the scoring. Fernando Moreno assisted.
Dante Curin and Gonzalo Onrubia each played a half in goal to share the shutout. Curin stopped three shots and Onrubia had one save.
James Conway (William de Ferrers, Chelmsford, England) stopped eight shots in goal for ECC.
The Falcons dropped to 1-4 Thursday with a 1-0 conference loss to Jefferson College. ECC statistics were not available at deadline.
