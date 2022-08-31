Scoring twice in the first 15 minutes, Lincoln Trail defeated the East Central College men’s soccer Falcons (1-1) Saturday in Union, 3-0.
“It was a frustrating one to take,” East Central Head Coach Joseph Benninger said. “We spoke early about respecting Lincoln Trail’s speed up top and unfortunately we didn’t execute the game plan. I believe we settled into the game after the two goals conceded. Lincoln Trail is a good team and I believe we were right there with them for the majority of the match. It’s a game were the score line doesn’t necessarily tell the whole picture.”
The Statesmen got a goal in the 10th minute from Guilherme Melchioi, who was able to stay onside and beat ECC goalkeeper Kaden Marsh (Wentzville Liberty).
The Statesmen were able to spring Vitor Sales for another breakaway in the 15th minute to double the score.
The final goal, scored by Melchiori, came in the 60th minute.
Lincoln Trail’s Gonzalo Onrubia stopped two shots in the shutout.
“We need to be more clinical in the final third and take our chances against good teams,” Benninger said.
Benninger said there were positives.
“While it’s always difficult to take a loss there were many positives to take away,” he said. “We will work in training to make sure we don’t repeat the mistakes and we will put this game in the rearview mirror and look to get a victory this week.”
East Central is back in action Wednesday, hosting Mineral Area College in a MCCAC match at 4 p.m.
The Falcons head to Lincoln Trail next Tuesday.