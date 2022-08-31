Scoring twice in the first 15 minutes, Lincoln Trail defeated the East Central College men’s soccer Falcons (1-1) Saturday in Union, 3-0.

“It was a frustrating one to take,” East Central Head Coach Joseph Benninger said. “We spoke early about respecting Lincoln Trail’s speed up top and unfortunately we didn’t execute the game plan. I believe we settled into the game after the two goals conceded. Lincoln Trail is a good team and I believe we were right there with them for the majority of the match. It’s a game were the score line doesn’t necessarily tell the whole picture.”