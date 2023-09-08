By a pair of 6-0 scores, the Lincoln Trail Statesmen and Stateswomen shut out the East Central College Falcons Saturday in Union.
Playing in their home openers, the ECC women (2-3) started by falling to Lincoln Trail in a game which was ended at the 70-minute mark, 6-0.
Niamh Miller (Braidhurst, Motherwell, Scotland) played the first half in net for the Falcons while Brooke Paterson (Bo’Ness Academy, Bo’Ness, Scotland) played the second half.
Lincoln Trail’s Shania Bertho and Eimy Gallegos each played a half for Lincoln Trail.
Kearsty Nielson and Eduarda Queiroz each scored twice for the Stateswomen. Celine Hernandez and Guadalupe Amicone scored once. Amicone’s goal was a penalty kick.
The ECC men (2-2-1) followed with the same result, a 6-0 loss.
Guilherme Melchiori scored back-to-back goals less than three minutes apart to lead the scoring effort.
Takuto Nishide, Benjamin Pena, Ryosuke Miyata and Harumi Yunaiyama each scored once.
Gonzalo Onrubia played all 90 minutes in the shutout win.
Kaden Marsh (Wentzville Liberty) was in goal for the Falcons.
