Ava Cobb scored twice Tuesday for the Crosspoint Christian School soccer Lady Cougars, but Lighthouse Prep notched an equalizer in the second half to tie, 2-2, at Washington’s Lakeview Park.
“I was really proud of how the girls battled Tuesday and kept playing hard the whole time,” Crosspoint Head Coach Vicki Callaway said. “They have all been working hard in practice and it is showing in how they move the ball around the field to setup for good plays.”
The two schools played seven-on-seven in the game as Crosspoint had no additional players.
Lia Cobb made 12 saves in goal for Crosspoint.
Ava Cobb had three shots on goal with two of them beating Lighthouse Prep’s keeper.
Dominique Murray and Jordan Sheppard were credited with assists.
Crosspoint managed 15 shots for the game with five of them going on goal. Ava Cobb and Sheppard both had two shots on goal, while Murray had one.