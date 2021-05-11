With the exception of one player, the 2020-21 Missourian All-Area boys basketball balloting was balanced this season.
Only one player, New Haven senior John Liggett, received a first-team vote from every coach and media member who voted on this year’s team.
Liggett also was the runaway winner of the Missourian All-Area player of the year award, garnering 63 points in that competition, 38 more than runner-up Kaden Motley of Union.
Liggett was the Four Rivers Conference player of the year, making the all-conference and all-district teams. He averaged 17.4 points, 2.8 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.9 steals per game.
Liggett is the first New Haven player to win the player of the year award since John Viehland in 2000-01.
In the coach of the year voting, the competition was much closer. Washington’s Grant Young won his first coach of the year award. A total of seven points separated the top three candidates. Young led the Blue Jays to an 18-8 record and a Class 6 district title.
He is the first Washington High School boys basketball coach of the year since Dale Menke won the award in 1991-92.
St. Francis Borgia Regional’s Dave Neier, a 10-time winner, was the runner-up, six points behind Young. Neier went 14-12 and led Borgia to a Class 5 district title.
Pacific’s Cody Bradfisch placed third in his rookie season. Bradfisch was two points behind Neier. He led the Indians to the Four Rivers Conference title.
Players from the Four Rivers Conference, Washington, Borgia and Crosspoint Christian School were eligible for awards this year.
Awards this year are:
First team
• New Haven’s John Liggett (unanimous).
• Union’s Kaden Motley.
• Hermann’s Parker Anderson.
• Sullivan’s Owen Farrell.
• Washington’s Todd Bieg.
Second team
• Washington’s Zac Coulter.
• Pacific’s Don’TA Harris.
• Sullivan’s Jordan Woodcock.
• Borgia’s Max Meyers.
• St. Clair’s Chase Walters.
Third team
• Borgia’s Grant Schroeder.
• St. James’ Kadin Guese.
• Union’s Collin Gerdel.
• Owensville’s Brendan Decker.
• Washington’s Jason Sides.
• Borgia’s Adam Rickman (tie for fifth spot).
Honorable mention
Crosspoint’s Clark Kent, Crosspoint’s Clayton Young, Owensville’s Tyler Heidbrink, St. James’ Peyton Gruver, Pacific’s Quin Blackburn, Pacific’s Gavin Racer, Washington’s Brigham Broadbent, Sullivan’s Dillon Farrell, Hermann’s Holden Ash, Borgia’s Ryan Kell, New Haven’s Zach Groner, Union’s Matthew Seely and New Haven’s Sam Scheer.
The All-Area team made its debut for boys and girls basketball in the 1990-91 season.
The inaugural boys basketball player of the year were Union’s Byron Severyn and Sullivan’s Jason Woodcock. Neier was the first coach of the year.
In 1991-92, Sullivan’s Derek Dace won his lone player of the year award. Washington’s Dale Menke was voted coach of the year.