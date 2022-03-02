Lift for Life Academy’s Lady Hawks are soaring into the district basketball semifinals.
Lift for Life (13-11), last season’s state champions in Class 3, won Saturday’s Class 5 District 2 quarterfinal matchup against Pacific (9-16), 45-28, at Webster Groves.
The No. 7 seeded Lady Indians fell to the No. 2 ranked team in the tournament after falling behind, 10-2, in the first quarter.
Lift for Life stayed out front, 20-7, going into the half and 31-16 after three quarters.
“They definitely had a few good shooters and definitely had some body underneath the basket for rebounds,” Pacific Head Coach Melanie Missey said. “That threw us off our game a little bit. I told the girls not to come in scared, to play our game, and it sucks ending on a game like this. I would be OK losing when we played our best game, but that wasn’t our best game.”
Pacific played more evenly with the Lady Hawks in the second half as Lift for Life won both the third and fourth quarters by just two points apiece.
“We kept trying to fight in there,” Missey said. “We did what we can. Attacking is our game, and we hit a couple threes, but it just wasn’t enough today.”
Molly Prichard’s seven points paced Pacific.
Trinity Brandhorst tallied six points.
Shelby Kelemen, Abby Hall and Jaylynn Miller each contributed three points.
Rhyan Murphy, Abigail Lilley and Campbell Short finished with two points apiece.
The Lady Indians improved upon a five-win season from last winter.
“I told the girls to not even look at our record, but to look at where we started from and we went from playing slow and turning the ball over multiple times to getting after it and setting the pace for our game too,” Missey said. “It’s a huge difference, and I’ve had multiple people, coaches and referees come up to me and say what a huge difference this team has been this whole season.”
Taylor Brown scored 16 points to lead Lift for Life, including a trio of triples.
Paige Fowler and Lauren Bennett both closed with seven points.
Other scorers included Chase Giddings (five points), Mackenzie Wilson (four), La’Niya Starks (four) and De’Ildra Walton (two).
Lift for Life moves on to the district semifinals against No. 3 Mehlville.