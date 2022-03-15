The Hawks were the better birds Tuesday.
Lift for Life Academy’s boys basketball Hawks (19-9) advanced to the state quarterfinals with a 65-49 victory over Sullivan (12-16) in the Class 4 sectional round at Kirkwood High School.
Lift for Life goes from facing one set of Eagles to another as the team will meet New Madrid County Central’s Eagles (19-7) Saturday in the next round.
Sullivan ends the season having won seven of its final 10 games and the district title after holding a 5-13 record as of Feb. 1.
“If we played like we did the last month for the whole season, our record and everything is completely different,” Sullivan Head Coach Dino McKinney said. “For these kids to win the district and do everything they have says a lot when we didn’t bring back a whole lot of varsity experience.”
Lift for Life set the tone for Tuesday’s contest in the first quarter, building a 12-4 lead. The Hawks steadily extended the advantage to 30-17 at halftime and 52-34 after three periods.
“They’re a little different level that what we’ve seen this year,” McKinney said. “I thought we did well defensively early on, but they got some points off of offensive rebounds. It’s just tough to box out kids that are 6-7.”
A Logan Watters three at the buzzer in the third quarter prevented Sullivan from going into the final quarter down by more than 20.
Sullivan won the final period, 13-12, thanks to again connecting from three-point range in the final seconds. This time Blaine Sappington did the honors.
Watters ended the night with 12 points to lead the Sullivan offense.
Kyle Lewis posted 10 points, Sappington nine and Luke Todd eight.
Other scorers included Gabe Dace (five points), Gavin Dace (four) and Aiden Kirk (one).
Odis Grissom connected on four triples in the game and led all scorers with 16 points.
Dennis Olds was next for the Hawks with 15 points, then Lajuan Johnson with 13.
Rashad Singleton posted seven points.
Avion Bass scored five points, adding 11 rebounds and six steals.
Tre Brown also scored five points.
Torrey Davie rounded out the scoresheet with two points.
Lift for Life, the fourth place team in Class 3 last winter, can return to the state tournament in Springfield with one more victory. The Hawks tip off against New Madrid County Central at 2:45 p.m. Saturday in Hillsboro’s Jefferson College Fieldhouse.