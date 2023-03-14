The Lady Hawks did enough to lift their way past St. James in overtime Tuesday.
Lift for Life Academy Charter (14-15) ousted the Lady Tigers (20-8) from the Class 4 state playoffs in the sectional round, 62-57.
“This one will hurt for a long time,” St. James Head Coach Terry Wells said. “It was a rough physical game and it took my kids awhile to respond to that.”
Lift for Life will play Park Hills Central (26-3) in the state quarterfinals Saturday at Hillsboro’s Jefferson College. Start time is noon.
Lift for Life ended the first quarter with a 14-10 lead and ended the first half ahead, 25-18.
St. James trimmed the lead back down to four at the end of the third quarter, 30-26.
“After halftime we did a great job of matching their physicality and fought our way back into the game with a very gritty effort,” Wells said. “We did everything we could to win this game, we played through mistakes, moved onto the next play, and fought our tails off.”
The teams ended regulation tied at 49-49 after St. James closed an eight-point gap in the final 5:33 of play and made three different game-tying scores in the final two minutes.
Twice St. James tied the score at the free-throw line and then junior Emily Recker had a chance at the traditional three-point play in the closing seconds for the lead, but could not get the follow-up free throw to go down. Lift for Life ran out the final seconds of regulation.
The teams continued to trade baskets in the extra period, reaching a 54-54 tie before the Lady Hawks were able to pull in front for keeps.
“In games like this you just need a bounce or two, and tonight they didn’t go our way,” Wells said. “(I am) proud of this group — it’s only fitting for them if they were going to go down, they were going to go down fighting with all they had.”
St. James juniors Kendall Costoplos and Recker were the top two scorers for either side.
Costoplos finished with 23 points and Recker scored 21.
Rylee Hancock posted six points.
Livi Herron tallied three points with a successful three-point attempt.
Tessa Crocker and Kenadee Smith both ended with two points.
Brandi Mills scored 19 points to lead the Lady Hawks.
Paige Fowler (18 points) and Zha Harris (17) both joined her in double figures in the score column.
Rounding out the tally for Lift for Life were Justin Haynes (four points), Kanise Mills (two) and Alandyn Simmons (two).
Quarterfinal winners will advance to the final two rounds of the state tournament in Springfield March 16-17.
Other teams remaining after the sectional round are Nevada (22-6), Benton (25-3), Vashon (24-5), Moberly (22-7), Southern Boone (20-9) and Ava (25-4).
