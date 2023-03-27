Junior Madi Lieberoff scored all three goals Thursday as the St. Francis Borgia girls soccer Lady Knights opened Archdiocesan Athletic Association play with a 3-1 road win over Bishop DuBourg.
Borgia improved to 2-2-1 overall, 1-0 in league play.
“We started out strong, keeping the ball in their end,” Borgia Head Coach Mackenzie Severino said. “Defensively, we handled their pressure and countered well.”
Haylee Stieffermann assisted on two of the goals while Madison Lammert made four saves in goal.
“Madi scored her first two goals by not giving up on the play,” Severino said. “The first, DuBourg’s goalie bobbled a cross by Haylee Stieffermann and Madi finished it. On the second, Kendall Nowak’s shot hit the crossbar and Madi was there again to put it in the back of the net. Perfect examples of the kind of player Madi is - always giving 100 percent and being a leader for our team.”
Severino said it was a good game for her players to see time on the field.
“We rotated a lot of players in this game and the intensity stayed high with every substitution,” Severino said. “That will be a great advantage for us as the season progresses.”
Still, there’s room for improvement.
“Collectively, our first touch could definitely be better,” Severino said. “This would allow us to keep possession more consistently — something to continue working on before our next game.”
The next game is Monday at home against St. Clair. The match starts with varsity at 6 p.m. and a half of JV to follow.
