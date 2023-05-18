Taking care of business Saturday in the Class 1 District 4 semifinals, the St. Francis Borgia soccer Lady Knights booked their place in the championship match.
“I thought we started out the game well,” Borgia Head Coach Mackenzie Severino said. “It took us a few minutes, but once we got that first goal, I think that relaxed us a little bit.”
Second-seeded Borgia (9-14-1) shut out No. 3 Valley Park (7-12), 6-0.
Borgia will host Crocker Wednesday at 6 p.m. in the championship match. Top-seeded Crocker defeated Dixon Monday in the other semifinal, 5-2.
“It will be good to have some days of rest and the scouting will be good,” Severino said. “Hopefully, we’ll be ready to play Wednesday. Getting to have some practice is good, too, and hopefully, we can fine-tune some things.”
In Saturday’s district semifinal, the Lady Knights jumped on top in the fourth minute on a Madi Lieberoff laser from the left side.
Lieberoff, who ended with four goals, scored here second on a long looping shot with 19:34 to play in the half.
“That’s what you expect out of one of your team’s leaders,” Severino said. “She came out with energy and made sure to execute. She’s also one who tries to get her teammates involved. She came out really focused and helped us to get the win.”
After Haylee Stieffermann scored with 12:11 remaining in the half, Lieberoff made it three goals for the game. She scored off of a rebound with 7:02 left in the half to make it 4-0.
And, that’s how the half ended.
It took a while to wait for action to resume, about an hour to be exact. Lightning was detected in the area (north of the river) and the teams were forced to take an extended break until the weather moved away.
“I think the lightning delay tightened everyone up,” Severino said. “Valley Park came out in the second half ready to go. We took a long time to get back into the swing of things, but finally did. Credit to them. They played a good game.”
In the 47th minute, Borgia was awarded a penalty kick when Clara Heggemann was brought down in the box. However, Borgia was unable to convert on the spot kick and it stayed 4-0.
The second half stayed 4-0 past the hour mark. Lieberoff’s fourth goal came on a shot with 18:26 to play.
Borgia defender Natalie Garrett hit a long free kick under the crossbar with 9:04 to play to give Borgia its sixth goal.
Stieffermann, coming back from an appendectomy, also had two assists.
Heggemann, Sydney Kessler and Claire Turgeon recorded one assist apiece.
Madison Lammert played all 80 minutes in goal and earned the shutout.
“I was very happy with our defense,” Severino said. “We sub quite a few girls on defense and that really didn’t make a difference. Everyone stayed organized and communicated. That’s something that definitely will help us in the championship game.”