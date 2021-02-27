Tuesday’s GAC Central rematch was about as close as it could be.
Wentzville Liberty (7-15, 1-9) won at home in overtime against Washington (8-16, 4-5), 33-28.
Both teams stepped up their game defensively with both sides limited to single-digit scoring in all five periods.
“I thought our kids played their guts out,” Washington Head Coach Doug Light said. “The effort was there. We could not have played any harder. Unfortunately, we just did not shoot the ball well. We were 8-50 from the field.”
Washington played the game without starters Gabby Lindemann and Olivia Reed.
“Loss of players is something that a lot of teams have gone through this year, usually to quarantine,” Light said. “These two were lost due to injuries suffered in a very physical game the night before.”
The Lady Jays won at Ft. Zumwalt East Monday, avenging a 26-point loss from earlier in the season.
After Liberty started Tuesday’s game on a 7-2 run, Washington came back to cut the lead to 8-7 at the end of the first quarter.
Liberty remained ahead, 14-11, at halftime.
The third period ended in an 18-18 tie. Both teams ended regulation with 26 points.
Taylor Brown’s nine points led the Lady Jays.
Paige Robinson was next with eight points. Also scoring were Allie Huddleston (four points), Ingrid Figas (three), Elizabeth Reed (three) and Sara Heggemann (one).
Washington grabbed a total of 46 rebounds in the game, led by 15 rebounds from Huddleston and 11 from Figas.
Brown recorded eight rebounds. Robinson made six rebounds and Emma Briggs three. Heggemann, Grace Landwehr and Elizabeth Reed all ended with one rebound.
Robinson passed out three assists. Brown, Hegemann and Huddleston were credited with one assist apiece.
Brown made four steals. Huddleston stole two. Figas, Landwehr, Elizabeth Reed, Robinson and Abi Waters all stole one.
Huddleston recorded one block.
Had Washington won, it would have been the 600th victory of his career as a head coach.
“I just feel bad for our kids,” Light said. “You hope they get rewarded with a victory when they play with that much effort.”
Emily Nothcutt’s eight points were the team high for the host Lady Eagles.
Other Liberty scorers included Alyssa Frey (seven points), Toni Patterson (seven), Blair Wise (six) and Hailey Joliff (five).
The Lady Jays lost Thursday at home against Francis Howell North.
Washington begins the Class 6 District 8 Tournament Tuesday. The Lady Jays are the No. 4 seed and play on the road at No. 1 Rock Bridge (17-4) in the semifinals at 6 p.m.