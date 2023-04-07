Wentzville Liberty opened GAC Central boys golf play Thursday with a 10-stroke win over Washington, 164-174, at Winghaven Country Clubmatchup, Wentzville Liberty, which shot 164.
Cole Packingham led the host Eagles by taking meet medalist honors with a round of 37 over nine holes, finishing one above par.
Washington’s Haiden Bean finished just one stroke behind Packingham with a score of 38.
Alex Fregalette and Jake Rhodes each shot a 43 for the Blue Jays.
Devon Deckelmann turned in a 50.
Jackson Straatmann shot a 55. Last week, Straatmann made a 133-yard hole-in-one at Wolf Hollow Golf Club during a practice round. He aced the fifth hole.
Ben McCaffney and Dominic Haley each carded a 42 for Liberty, followed by Carter Ashby with a 43 and Dylan Handlan with a 51.
The Blue Jays return to O’Fallon Monday for the Bulldog Battle at 8 a.m.