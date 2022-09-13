Wentzville Liberty opened the GAC Central volleyball schedule Thursday with a win in Washington.
The host Lady Jays (2-4, 0-1) fell in three sets to Liberty (3-0, 1-0), 25-17, 25-18, 25-19.
Jessie Tovo and Jora Weaver each notched six kills to lead Washington.
Alexis Barks posted four kills and Chloe Holtmeyer put down three. Meredith Duncan, Jillian Huellinghoff and Madison Moore each posted two kills.
Weaver made three blocks. Barks and Holtmeyer both blocked one.
Abigail Gilliatt recorded seven assists. Olivia Zastrow made three assists, Tovo two and Taylor Hoelscher one.
Barks served a pair of aces.
Tovo and Hoelscher led in digs with six apiece. Gilliatt added four digs, followed by Sydney Harbath and Holtmeyer with three apiece, Barks with two and Weaver with one.
The Lady Jays are at the St. Francis Borgia Tournament Saturday where they face Francis Howell Central, St. Dominic and Lutheran South in pool play.
