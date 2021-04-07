Bookending two four-run innings, the Wentzville Liberty baseball Eagles upended Washington Monday.
Liberty (5-2, 1-0) opened with four runs in the top of the first and then overcame a 6-4 Washington (4-4, 0-3) lead in the seventh inning with another four-run rally for an 8-6 victory at Rotary Recreational Complex - Ronsick Field.
Washington was held scoreless until busting out for five runs in the bottom of the fifth.
The Blue Jays added a final run in the sixth inning.
Gavin Matchell started on the mound for Washington, allowing four runs on seven hits and three walks and striking out seven.
Jack Lackman tossed 1.1 innings and was charged with four runs, three earned, on five hits and two walks.
Morgan Copeland recorded two outs and allowed one hit.
Lackman had the big Washington hit, a triple. He scored a run and drove one in.
Sam Paule singled and drove in a run for the only other Blue Jay hit on the night.
Louis Paule, Calvin Straatmann and Zac Coulter all drew two walks apiece.
Lackman and Matchell were hit by pitches.
Gavin Mehrhoff scored two runs. Louis Paule, Straatmann and Coulter each scored once.
Coulter stole two bases. Mehrhoff and Louis Paule each stole one.
The teams played again Tuesday in a rematch at Liberty after The Missourian’s print deadline.
Washington’s next scheduled outing is a home game against Pacific Monday at 4:30 p.m.