Striking for three goals in the first half and two in the second, Wentzville Liberty was able to sink the Washington soccer Lady Jays in conference play Thursday.
Liberty (10-3, 5-2) notched a 5-0 win over the Lady Jays (6-6, 3-5) at Scanlan Stadium.
"We played a pretty good 40 minutes through the middle of the game, but the first 20 and last 20 minutes of the game we were not mentally ready to complete against a team like Liberty," Washington Head Coach Adam Fischer said. " As coaches we were happy with how we played through those good 40 minutes, but we have to find a way sustain that for 80 minutes and continue throughout the rest of our games."
Statistics from the game were unavailable at print deadline.
Washington next plays Monday against Rock Bridge in the first round of pool play at the Blue Cat Cup.