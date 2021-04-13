Powered by three separate braces, the Wentzville Liberty soccer Lady Eagles scored big in a home win Tuesday.
Liberty (4-1, 3-0) tied Ft. Zumwalt South for the top spot in the GAC Central standings with an 8-0 shutout victory at home against Washington (4-4, 0-3).
Liberty scored five times in the first half before adding three more goals in the second.
Anna Decker, Haley Jolliff and Chloe Netzel all scored twice for the Lady Eagles.
Mia Knobbe and Rachel Skyberg accounted for the other two goals.
Decker made two assists.
Jolliff, Netzel, Phoebe Eikel, Emma Meuser and Morgan Struttmann were each credited with one assist.
Goalkeeper Jordyn Lovercheck made three saves to record the shutout.
Washington hosted Ft. Zumwalt North in another league match Thursday and next plays at home against Ft. Zumwalt South this coming Tuesday at 6:45 p.m.