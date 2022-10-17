A hat trick plus a brace helped propel the Wentzville Liberty soccer Eagles to victory Thursday.
A hat trick plus a brace helped propel the Wentzville Liberty soccer Eagles to victory Thursday.
Liberty (10-5-2, 4-2) won at Scanlan Stadium against Washington (4-12, 0-7), 8-0.
Layton Dahl scored three goals and added an assist to lead the Eagles.
Canon Mathison notched the brace, adding to his pair of goals with two assists.
Brady Freeman, Schrader Ludwig and Carson Nolan each found the back of the net once.
Turner Lively turned in a pair of assists. Max Douglas and Freeman had one assist apiece.
Goalkeeping statistics were unavailable at print deadline.
Washington remains on its home field to play Ft. Zumwalt North in another GAC Central matchup Tuesday at 6:45 p.m.
