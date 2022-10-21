The Wentzville Liberty Lady Eagles completed their unbeaten run through league volleyball play in the GAC Central Monday.
Liberty (18-1, 10-0) finished up the league schedule with a sweep of Washington (14-16-2, 7-3) in Wentzville, 25-14, 25-14, 25-21.
The Lady Jays finished as the runner-up in the division. This match concluded the regular season schedule.
Jessie Tovo was Washington’s kills leader with nine.
Chloe Holtmeyer recorded five kills.
Alexis Barks and Jillian Huellinghoff added three kills apiece.
Madison Moore contributed two kills and Jora Weaver killed one.
Barks posted Washington’s only block and served three aces.
Abigail Gilliatt passed for 13 assists.
Olivia Zastrow finished with six assists and Taylor Hoelscher contributed three assists.
Hoelscher led the team in digs with 12.
Tovo and Holtmeyer made seven digs apiece, followed by Gilliatt (four), Sydney Harbath (three), Barks (two), Zastrow (two), Huellinghoff (one) and Meredith Duncan (one).
The Lady Jays opened postseason play Thursday against Parkway West in the Class 4 District 2 Tournament at Rockwood Summit.