There’s no place like home.
That was the case for the Wentzville Liberty girls golf squad Tuesday as the Lady Eagles earned a tri-meet victory against Washington and Ft. Zumwalt South.
Liberty carded the top score of 158. Zumwalt South shot a 178 and Washington ended with a 195.
Kendall Stubblefield of Liberty shot a 38 to lead all individuals.
Grace Bryson led Washington with a 47.
Mia Lanemann and Isabella Fitzgerald each shot a 49.
“It was an up and down round for the Jays on the course today,” Washington Head Coach Adam Fischer said. “Grace Bryson and Isabella Fitzgerald played pretty good rounds. Each of them had one tough hole that really kept them from posting even better rounds.”
Emily Molitor carded a 50, Kyla Engemann a 52 and Joie Heien a 56.
“We have six days off now to work on some things,” Fischer said. “It’s been a while since we had some extensive time off. If the girls will come and work hard and stay focused, I believe they can post some low scores to finish the year.”
Washington next plays at the St. Clair Lady Bulldog Invitational Monday. The tournament tees off at 9 a.m. at Meramec Lakes Golf Course.