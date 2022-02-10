After a three-day delay, the Wentzville Liberty basketball Eagles got their seventh GAC Central win of the season.
Liberty (13-5, 7-0) won at home Monday against Washington (9-12, 2-5), 54-40, in a game that was originally scheduled for Friday.
The game was postponed to Monday due to road conditions after snow accumulation Wednesday and Thursday.
Liberty led, 15-9, after one quarter, 31-20 at the half, and 41-30 after three periods.
“Our kids did a really great job competing and staying in the game, but their athleticism was just too much,” Washington Head Coach Grant Young said. “They’ve got a senior group.”
Kaner Young led the Blue Jays with 11 points on the night.
Adyn Kleinheider added 10 points.
Chase Merryman scored nine points, Sam Paule six, Todd Bobo two and Travis Bieg two.
Washington was without its two biggest forwards in Mark Hensley and Ryan Jostes.
“They had a lot of size on us,” Grant Young said. “Chase had a good game trying to be that guy and battle inside for us. Our defense and rebounding really kept us in the game.”
Washington travels north on Highway 47 to face Warrenton Tuesday at 7 p.m.