In a fourth quarter that turned into an all-out sprint to the finish, Wentzville Liberty won by just a couple of lengths at Blue Jay Gym.
A total of 55 points were scored in the fourth quarter between the two teams as Liberty (10-5, 4-1) got the final edge to defeat the Blue Jays (7-8, 1-3), 73-67.
“It was a battle for three straight quarters and they came out on top,” Washington Head Coach Grant Young said. “They had the offensive rebounds and putbacks when they needed them in the fourth quarter. They scored off turnovers early in the fourth quarter to take the lead and that was just too much to come back from.”
Liberty had an 18-16 edge after one quarter, but Washington evened things up, 34-34, going into halftime.
The teams kept the scoring mostly in check in the third period as Liberty ended the quarter up by just one, 43-42.
The Eagles tallied 30 points in the fourth quarter and Washington scored 25.
“We made some threes late to bring it close, but free throws win ball games,” Young said. “We went 19-35, which when you get that many free throws, that’s great, but you’ve got to put them in. That was probably the kicker. If we’d have made those free throws, we’d have probably been on top of that conference matchup against a good 10-5 Liberty team.”
Mark Hensley’s 22 points were tops for the Blue Jays.
Adyn Kleinheider posted 17 points and Sam Paule also hit double figures at 13 points.
Wyatt Bobo contributed eight points.
Brayden McColloch chipped in three points.
Kaner Young and Ian Junkin turned in two points apiece.
Leading Liberty on the night, Andrew Badra posted 21 points.
Nate Bobikiewicz (18 points), Aiden King (11) and Carter Ashby (10) also reached double digits.
Other scorers included Ashton Long (eight points), Charlie Hebden (two), Evan Hargrove (two) and Nolan Frey (one).
Washington hosted Pacific Wednesday in a nonconference matchup. The Blue Jays are finished for the week, next playing at the Union Tournament.
Seeded fifth, Washington will take on the No. 4 team, Rockwood Summit, in the first round Monday at 7 p.m.