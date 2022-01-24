Liberty Christian Academy posted a basketball sweep of Crosspoint Christian School Tuesday in Wright City.
Liberty Christian won the boys game, 77-56, and took the girls game, 66-8.
Boys
The host Eagles (12-7) jumped out to a 16-2 lead after one quarter. Liberty Christian led at the half, 45-10. It was 66-36 after three quarters.
Clayton Young and Jace Stroup accounted for 40 points for the Cougars (6-5). Young netted 21 points while hitting five three-point baskets. Stroup ended with 19 points while hitting four three-point shots.
Other Crosspoint scorers were Chayton Lewis with seven points, Seth Aholt with five points and Boone Sanders with four points.
The Eagles had nine players score.
Cole Christian led the way with 17 points.
Jack Duvel and Caleb Schneider both ended with 13 points. Zack Dames scored 12 points.
Austin Kuehn scored six points. Willie Mueller, Clinton Queen, James Chemin and Tommy Meyer scored two points apiece.
For Crosspoint, Lewis pulled down 10 rebounds. Stroup ended with nine. Aholt posted six, Young had four, Sanders ended with three and Silas Ernst had two rebounds.
Aholt handed out five assists. Young had four. Stroup and Lewis each ended with one.
Aholt recorded four steals and Young added one. Lewis blocked two shots.
Girls
The Liberty Christian girls (18-1), who recently won the Bourbon Tournament, whipped ahead after one quarter, 24-2. The Lady Eagles led at the half, 39-4, and after three, 60-8.
Crosspoint (4-5) got two points apiece from Jordan Sheppard, Maggie Pierce, Lia Cobb and Nevaeh Huff.
“We couldn’t make open shots,” Crosspoint Head Coach Nathan Franks said. “Liberty is a very good team,”
Sheppard and Lia Cobb had four rebounds apiece. Huff was next with three. Ella Cobb and Dominique Murray each had two rebounds and Pierce added one.
Lia Cobb had two steals and one assist. Huff had one assist and one steal. Sheppard ended with a steal.
Sheppard was credited with seven blocked shots. Huff had three.
Andrea Mueller led Liberty Christian with 16 points. Adison Roden was next with 11.
A total of nine different Liberty Christian players scored. Gracie Foran and Sophi Mueller each had eight points. Lauren Moss scored seven. Alli Meyer netted six points. Ava Queen and Anna Meyer each scored four points. Alexa Moss added two points.
Meyer pulled down seven rebounds while Roden had six and Foran, Queen and Mueller each had five.
Meyer handed out seven assists and Foran was next with five. Mueller recorded five steals. Meyer and Foran each had four.
Roden blocked four shots. Meyer and Foran each had one block.