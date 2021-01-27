For the second time this season, Liberty Christian swept Crosspoint Christian School in basketball action Tuesday.
Liberty Christian, of Wright City, won the girls game, 60-24, and finished by winning the boys game, 78-56.
Boys
Liberty Christian opened with a 20-12 first quarter and added to the lead in the second quarter. It was 47-17 at the half.
“We had a rough second quarter that made for a difficult hill to climb, but apart from that, I was very happy with the way we played,” Crosspoint Head Coach Scott Weldy said.
Liberty Christian continued its domination in the third quarter and it led 66-32 after three quarters.
Clayton Young scored 15 points with four rebounds, three assists and a steal.
“Clayton Young is really coming out of his shell this second half of the season,” said Weldy. “His energy and aggressiveness is really helping the team. I just couldn’t get enough of watching him working hard out there tonight.”
Also scoring 15 points was Clark Kent. He added five steals, four rebounds and two assists.
Seth Aholt recorded 13 points with six steals and five rebounds.
Boone Sanders netted six points with one rebound.
Chayton Lewis scored four points, but that wasn’t his most impressive statistic. He pulled down 21 rebounds and also had two assists, two steals and a blocked shot.
“Chayton Lewis had another big rebounding game, finishing with 21 total,” Weldy said.
Jace Stroup scored three points with an assist, a rebound and a steal.
“We have been working on our transition game and I think the boys are starting to see the effects of it and also the importance of high energy for an entire game,” Weldy said. “We had an off night shooting, which can also be attributed to Liberty’s swarming defense, but I like the direction we are going.”
Girls
Liberty Christian jumped out to a 30-2 lead after one quarter and extended it to 42-6 at the half. It was 54-14 after three quarters.
Jordan Sheppard scored 12 points to lead Crosspoint. She also had seven rebounds, four steals, three blocked shots and two assists.
Lia Cobb netted 10 points with two blocked shots, an assist and a rebound.
Dominique Murray scored the other two points. She also had one rebound and a steal.
Neveah Huff pulled down two rebounds with an assist and a steal.
Lexi Gallegos had one rebound.