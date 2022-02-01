Charging back from a double-digit deficit, the New Haven basketball Lady Shamrocks made their Hermann Tournament consolation semifinal close Wednesday night.
However, Liberty Christian Academy of Wright City held on for a 42-38 win.
“Liberty Christian works extremely hard on both ends of the floor,” New Haven Head Coach Austin Peirick said. “They are strong and physical, and we were not ready to match that style of play. They did a good job of attacking gaps, and making the right play as our defense rotated. We did put together a nice fourth quarter, but it was one of those ‘too little too late’ situations.”
New Haven (12-6) will try to rebound with a win Saturday in the event’s seventh-place game, a 1 p.m. contest against Four Rivers Conference foe St. Clair.
Liberty Christian (19-2) plays Montgomery County for the consolation title Friday.
Liberty Christian led after one quarter, 19-11. The Lady Eagles were up at the half, 30-18. It was 38-25 through three quarters.
Brenna Langenberg led the Lady Shamrocks in scoring with 14 points. She hit two of the four New Haven three-point baskets and went 2-3 from the free-throw line.
Aubri Meyer netted seven points while going 1-1 from the free-throw line.
Liberty Christian concentrated on shutting down New Haven’s Mackenzie Wilson. She scored five points, going 3-5 from the free-throw line.
Peyton Sumpter also ended with five points, hitting a three-point shot.
Natalie Covington also hit a three-point shot and closed with three points.
Emma Rohlfing and Tressa Carver each scored two points.
New Haven was 6-8 from the free-throw line.
Andrea Mueller led Liberty Christian with 16 points.
Alli Meyer was next with eight points. She hit two of the three Liberty Christian three-point baskets and went 2-5 from the free-throw line.
Gracie Foran and Sophi Mueller both scored six points.
Adison Roden ended with five points, going 3-5 from the free-throw line.
Kylee Ball added one point.
Liberty Christian went 7-19 from the free-throw stripe.
“I take 100 percent responsibility for not having our girls ready for the intensity and physicality that Liberty Christian threw at us,” Peirick said. “We need to get back to being the team that is doing the outworking, not the team that is being outworked.”