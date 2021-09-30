Rebekah Lewis (Washington) netted a brace Saturday, and Gabby Mattli (St. Francis Borgia Regional) recorded a shutout to lead the East Central College women’s soccer Falcons to their second win of the season.
East Central (2-7) blanked Metropolitan Community College of Kansas City for the victory, 2-0.
“The women’s team played very well Saturday,” East Central Head Coach Martin Clayes said. “Defense worked hard and was well organized, and the team used the counter attack very well. Despite conceding quite a few shots, MCC shots were mostly from outside the 18-yard box, and very few troubled Gabby Mattli in goal. Solid team performance.”
Mattli recorded the shutout in goal.
Lewis netted both goals in the first half. Gwen Lottman (Washington) assisted on the second goal.
Clayes adjusted the lineup to try and cut down on the opposition’s offensive chances.
The Falcons hosted Southwestern Illinois College Monday (losing, 6-0). East Central heads to St. Charles Community College Wednesday and returns home to host State Fair Saturday at 2 p.m.