By the time the rain arrived, the Lady Jays already had a two-goal lead.
Washington (12-11), the No. 1 seed in Class 3 District 8 girls soccer, won at home in Monday’s district semifinal against Warrenton (4-20), 5-0.
The Lady Jays advance to host St. Francis Borgia Regional in the district championship game Wednesday at 6 p.m.
The downpour arrived just before halftime, and the Lady Jays took a 2-0 lead into the intermission.
“I thought we came out trying to do too much at first and not working as one unit,” Washington Head Coach Adam Fischer said. “After the first 20 minutes, we settled in and started moving the ball and making the runs we wanted to make. Being able to follow the game plan allowed us to give ourselves a lot of chances to score. With that said, we will need to make sure we clean some of our chances up if we want to advance past the next game.”
Rebekah Lewis netted a brace in the first half and completed a hat trick by scoring first in the second period.
Grace Landwehr and Mia Lanemann further expanded the lead with a pair of second-half goals.
Landwehr, Brooke Owens and Lewis were each credited with an assist.
The championship game will be the third meeting of the season between the town rivals. Washington has won both previous meetings by 4-0 scores.
The winner of Wednesday’s town derby rematch will advance to play the Class 3 District 7 champion in the sectional round.
District 7 does not begin play until Wednesday. Ft. Zumwalt South is the top seed in that tournament.