While it was nice for the East Central College softball Falcons to return to the field Tuesday, it could have been nicer.
Lewis & Clark Community College won both games in Godfrey, Illinois, by one run, 3-2 and 10-9.
“We lost a couple of tough ones but competed against Lewis & Clark,” East Central Head Coach Brad Wallach said. “It was much better than earlier in the season (12-1 loss March 3). Right now, we need to focus on the positives and take those with us as we approach our regional.”
St. Louis Community College swept the Falcons Thursday in Kirkwood, 6-1 and 7-1.
East Central fell to 16-13 on the season with Tuesday and Thursday’s losses.
Tuesday marked the first ECC games since April 10. Since then, the Falcons had eight games called off due to weather.
Since April 1, East Central has had eight dates (16 games) called off due to weather or wet field conditions.
First game
The Falcons came out swinging, scoring two in the top of the first. That was all of the offense ECC had in the game.
“Nicole Truitt (Lebanon) opened the game with a single up the middle and Aubree Eaton (Park Hills Central) got hit by a pitch,” Wallach said. “With two outs and two strikes, Morgan Green (Festus) hit a double to the center field wall, scoring both runners and giving us a 2-0 lead.” Lewis & Clark clawed one run back in the third and went ahead in the fifth with two runs.
Other than that, Mya Hillermann (St. Francis Borgia Regional), Eaton and Emma Weston (Ursuline Academy) walked. Hannah Jarvis (Potosi) was hit by a pitch. Hillermann stole a base.
Taylor Hanger (Pacific) pitched, allowing three runs (one earned) on five hits and one walk over six innings. She struck out three.
“Taylor Hanger pitched a great game, did everything she could, and gave us a chance to win but the lead slipped away with two out in the bottom of the fifth,” Wallach said. “She pitched well enough to win.”
Second game
The second game was the complete opposite of the first one with the bats going wild.
East Central again scored in the top of the first, but fell behind after one inning, 7-1, and after two innings, 9-1.
“Despite digging a big hole in the first two innings, we battled back and finally tied it in the fifth, with a two-out, two-RBI double by Aubree Eaton, but she was stranded on second.”
The Falcons got two runs back in the top of the third and scored four times in the fourth. East Central’s two runs in the top of the fifth tied it, 9-9.
Lewis & Clark scored the winning run in the bottom of the fifth.
Hits were nearly even with Lewis & Clark getting 11 to East Central’s 10. The Falcons made five errors to two for Lewis & Clark.
Green led the offense with three hits, including a double.
Ashleigh Damazyn (Crystal City) had two singles.
Eaton and Addie Konkel (Salem) doubled.
Hanger, Hillermann and Truitt singled.
Hanger and Hillermann walked. Eaton and Truitt were hit by pitches.
Hillermann, Truitt and Weston stole bases.
Eaton, Hanger and Truitt scored twice. Damazyn, Hillermann and Konkel scored once.
Green drove in three runs. Eaton and Truitt each had two RBIs and Hillermann drove in one run.
The Falcons used a trio of pitchers in the game. Green pitched an inning, allowing seven runs (two earned) on four hits and two walks. She struck out one.
Hanger went 1.2 innings, allowing a hit and a walk, while striking out one.
Konkel pitched the final 3.1 innings, taking the loss. She allowed three runs (two earned) on six hits, while striking out three.
St. Louis
East Central played Thursday in Kirkwood and the St. Louis Community College Archers won both games.
In the first game, the Archers beat East Central, 6-1. Hanger was the losing pitcher.
Green took the loss in the second game, a 7-1 St. Louis win.
St. Louis is both a conference and regional opponent for the Falcons.
With time quickly running out before the NJCAA Division II Region 16 Tournament in Farmington May 6-7, the Falcons are working to make up important games on the schedule.
The Falcons were on the road at regional foes St. Louis Thursday and Mineral Area Friday.
East Central is slated to host Mineral Area College Monday at 2 p.m. John Wood Community College of Quincy, Illinois, visits Wednesday at 2 p.m.