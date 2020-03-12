East Central College’s first softball win of the season had to wait another day Friday.
The Falcons (0-5) were swept Friday in Godfrey, Ill., against Lewis & Clark Community College.
The host Trailblazers won the opener, 12-1, and took the second game, 6-4.
First Game
In the opener, East Central scored in the top of the first, but that was it for the Falcons.
“We had runners on second and third with nobody out in the first and had a chance for a big inning, but only managed to score one run,” East Central Head Coach Brad Wallach said. “By the end of the first inning, the game was out of hand and by the third, it was pretty much decided. We didn’t give ourselves a very good chance to be successful.”
Lewis & Clark scored five times in the first, four in the second, twice in the third and ended it with a run in the fourth inning.
East Central was limited to three hits, singles by Katie Gaus (Canton), Dani Kimminau (St. Francis Borgia Regional) and Jordan Owens (Northwest).
Owens scored the run with Jena Monehan (Washington) recording the RBI.
Maya Street (Clopton) pitched and took the loss. Over four innings, she allowed 12 runs on 13 hits, two walks and a hit batter. Lewis & Clair had five doubles, one triple and a home run.
Second Game
The nightcap was much different as the Falcons stayed competitive and outhit the host squad, 10-9.
Just as in the first game, the Falcons scored a run in the top of the first. Lewis & Clark came back with two runs in the bottom of the frame and that’s how it stayed until the fourth.
East Central tied it with a run in the top of the fourth. Lewis & Clark retook the lead with a run in the bottom of the fifth, but East Central tied it again in the top of the sixth.
Lewis & Clark then scored three times in the bottom of the sixth. The Falcons again rallied but only could get one run in the top of the seventh.
“We got a lead in the top of the first, came back to tie it in the fourth and sixth, and then had the tying run on second when the game ended,” Wallach said. “We did a good job of battling the entire game and were error free.”
Mallory Feldewerth (Bowling Green) led the offense with three hits.
Gaus and Monehan each had two hits. One of Monehan’s hits was a double.
Kristyn England (Cuba) posted a triple. Kaylyn McKee (Bowling Green) doubled. Kaili Edler (Northwest) singled.
Edler also walked while Monehan stole a base.
Gaus scored two runs. Edler and Monehan scored once.
McKee and Street drove in one run apiece.
Sierra Voiles pitched for the Falcons and took the loss. Over six innings, she allowed six runs on nine hits and two walks. She struck out three.
“Sierra gave us a chance to compete,” Wallach said.
Lewis & Clark had three doubles, one triple and a home run.