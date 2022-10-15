Outflanked.
Lewis & Clark posted a sweep of the East Central College soccer program Wednesday in Union during ECC’s “Flank the Field” day.
Lewis & Clark opened with a 2-0 win in the women’s game and followed up with a 4-2 win in the men’s game.
Men
The East Central men (5-9) got a pair of goals from Jay Yule (Forfar Academy, Forfar, Scotland/Niagara Community College).
“We looked decent in the final third but our midfield and defense were a bit lacking yesterday,” East Central Head Coach Joseph Benninger said. “It’s a great learning experience headed into the playoffs and we will use it to make ourselves better moving forward.
Josh Macklin scored a hat trick for the Trailblazers, getting the final goal on a penalty kick.
Ben Britton scored the other Lewis & Clark goal.
Jovanny Nsonga, Bakuena Ramakasta and Kolby Uelk assisted on the goals for the visitors.
Patrick O’Day got the win in goal for Lewis & Clark.
Benninger said the Falcons had to modify the lineup.
“I don’t like to make excuses, and I think we got caught up in the game at times, but it’s never easy to start three players who haven’t played together in the back line,” Benninger said. “We are hopeful some injured players will be returning for the playoffs, but this is why we train and ask players to be ready when it’s their turn.”
Women
The East Central women fell to 3-8-1 on the season with a 2-0 loss to Trailblazers
“Another strong performance that shows how far this team has come,” Benninger said. “Lewis & Clark is a good team and we were able to stay with them for the majority of the game. We can be very proud of the performance we put out.”
Like the men, the women’s team also has worked through injuries.
“A few players are working back into the team and getting fit for the playoffs,” Benninger said. “There are still things we can work on but I’m very pleased with yesterday’s performance.”
Clara Dotigny scored both of the goals for Lewis & Clark with Anae Roberts assisting on both.
Kendall Chigas and Reagan Chigas each played a half in goal, making one save apiece.
