It wasn’t quite the return home the East Central College softball Falcons had hoped to make.
The Falcons (3-4) fell last Thursday to Lewis & Clark Community College in the home opener, 12-1. The second game of the doubleheader was not played.
The Falcons (3-4) fell behind in the opening frame, 1-0, and were down 2-0 through three innings.
Lewis & Clark scored five times in the fourth. The Falcons scored their run in the bottom of the fifth, but Lewis & Clark added five runs in the sixth to win after that inning on the run rule.
East Central was held to three hits, but two of them were triples.
Mya Hillermann (St. Francis Borgia Regional) and Emma Weston (Ursuline) both doubled. Nicole Truitt (Lebanon) singled.
Taylor Hanger (Pacific) and Hannah Jarvis (Potosi) walked. Aubree Eaton (Park Hills Central) sacrificed.
The Falcons made three errors behind pitchers Morgan Green (Festus) and Hanger.
Green started and went 3.2 innings, allowing seven runs (two earned) on nine hits and one walk. She struck out three. Two of the hits were home runs.
Hanger pitched the final 2.1 innings, allowing four runs on six hits and three walks. She struck out one.
East Central’s home games Friday against the Culver-Stockton College JV team were postponed.
The Falcons are scheduled to host Shawnee Community College Tuesday at 2 p.m. East Central stays home for a pair of doubleheaders Friday and Saturday against North Arkansas College. The Friday games start at 2 p.m. and Saturday’s action is slated to start at noon.
East Central then hosts the Missouri Valley College JV team Monday at 2 p.m.