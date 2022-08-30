Former conference rival Lewis & Clark eked out a five-set win over the East Central College volleyball Falcons in Union Monday night, 25-21, 17-25, 20-25, 25-23, 23-21.
East Central fell to 4-3 with the loss.
Makayla Case (St. James) led the Falcons with 17 kills. Middle hitters Emma Coburn (Southmoore, Moore, Oklahoma) and Emma Gaugel (North County) also reached doubled digits with 12 and 10 kills, respectively.
Hannah Sullivan (De Soto Christian, Olive Branch, Mississippi) was next with six kills. Emily McKinney (Owensville) had five while Brenna Moore (Pacific) posted three and AJ Prudent (Ste. Genevieve) had one.
Trinity Clark (Mountain View Liberty) logged 40 digs. Also hitting double digits were Hali Overkamp (Hermann) with 14, McKinney with 13 and Case with 11.
Gaugel had eight digs, Bella Allgeyer (Parkway West) picked up six, Bree Zimmerman (Francis Howell) and Moore each had five, Sullivan ended with three and Coburn added one.
Allgeyer had 23 assists while Zimmerman had 19. Coburn, McKinney and Clark added one assist apiece.
Coburn logged one solo block and three block assists. Gaugel had one solo block and two block assists.
Moore had two block assists while McKinney, Sullivan and Case each had one.
Gaugel and McKinney served three aces apiece. Clark had two while Allgeyer and Case each had one.
The Falcons are back in action Monday, hosting Missouri State University-West Plains with a 6:30 p.m. start.
East Central then gets a week off before traveling to Fayette Wednesday, Sept. 7, for a 7 p.m. match against the Central Methodist University JV team.
