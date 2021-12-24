Estiven Levin won all four of his matches Saturday to claim the 152-pound varsity championship at the Brentwood Boys Wrestling Invitational.
The boys placed eighth among 21 teams, with 92 points.
Oakville won the meet title with 207 points. Brentwood was second at 196 while Ritenour ended fourth at 144 points.
Rounding out the top five were Normandy (132) and Cape Notre Dame (130).
Borgia brought seven wrestlers to the event. Besides Levin, Hunter Smith (285) placed third, Joseph Volmert (160) was fourth, Adam Ashworth (126) ended fifth, Will Clarkson (195) was sixth, Kamper Brinkmann (138) secured seventh and Nate Clarkson (145) was ninth.
Levin won all four of his matches by pins, starting with Oakville’s Joe Romano (2:45).
Levin pinned Ritenour’s Amir Hikal (2:50), Clayton’s Matt Martin (2:00) and Brentwood’s Zachariah Pulliam (1:39).
Smith went 4-1 in the tournament. He pinned three Brentwood wrestlers, two from JV teams. He beat Noah Lawrence (0:54), Christian Brisco (0:28) and DaMarion Pierce-Williams (1:10).
Smith also pinned Bake Kozuszek of Oakville in 0:36 and lost to Jacorie Mclin of Normandy in 0:29.
Volmert won twice in contested bouts. He earned a 9-4 decision over Oakville JV’s Aden Davis and pinned Clayton’s Ben Strand in 0:43.
He lost to Ritenour’s Joseph Davis (1:30) and Normandy’s Marlo James (1:05).
Ashworth won one of his five matches, pinning Ritenour’s Ronald Johnson in 5:10.
He was pinned by Brentwood’s Miller Chantharasy, Herculaneum’s Josh Hurt, Oakville’s Stephen Tolcou and Wright City’s David Rice.
Will Clarkson won one contested match, an injury default over Ritenour JV’s Elijah Fry.
He was pinned in his other three contested matches by New Madrid County Central’s Ty Blakey, Maplewood-Richmond Heights’ Michael Montalbano and Ritenour’s Billy Hall.
Brinkmann was defeated in all four of his contested matches, losing by pins to Clayton’s Art Chen-Wei, STEAM Academy’s Daryus Shurn, Cape Notre Dame’s Owen Dowdy and Normandy’s Aden Norman.
Nate Clarkson had three contested matches and pinned Oakville JV’s David Edwards in 4:00.
He was pinned by Cape Notre Dame’s Iker Cuevas and lost a 4-1 decision to Maplewood-Richmond Heights’ Jackson Morris.