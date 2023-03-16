New Haven’s basketball Lady Shamrocks had no trouble finding their way to Springfield’s Hammons Student Center on the campus of Missouri State University.
Once there, New Haven (17-11) struggled to find the basket however, falling to Bishop LeBlond (28-3) in the Class 2 semifinals Friday night, 45-23.
“They came out shooting the ball well,” New Haven Head Coach Austin Peirick said. “We had a few missed opportunities in the beginning, especially right at the bucket. We had a few shots fall from outside, probably a little deeper than we would have liked to take. Then, we started to fall in love with that and we got away from what we wanted to do. We wanted to work inside out. We failed to do that in the first quarter and that put us behind the 8-ball.”
Bishop LeBlond Head Coach Jackie Steltenpohl said the game went as planned.
“We came out and executed on offense,” Steltenpohl said. “We put the ball into the hole. We played great defense. We limited them in general on defense and shut them down outside and inside and got a lot of rebounds. I’m just proud of how hard they worked.”
The Lady Shamrocks were able to clamp down on Bishop LeBlond at times, but had issues with scoring on their own.
The Lady Golden Eagles surged out with the game’s first eight points before New Haven stormed back to cut it to 11-8 after one quarter.
“It was just a fact where we’ve been in that position before,” Peirick said. “We know we have to get a stop and a score and all of a sudden it’s a one- or two-possession game and that’s within reach. We just didn’t put together enough stops and scores today.”
New Haven hit another brick wall in the second quarter as Bishop LeBlond netted the first eight points of the second quarter. The Lady Golden Eagles led by 12 at the break, 24-12.
“Defensively, for the first half, there were a few times where we missed assignments. Shae Lewis and Tatum Studer got loose on us. When you’re playing behind, you’ve got to come out and take chances. You get out and run and miss threes and they hit and the lead spreads out. The pressure starts to get to you. It just felt like we needed a timely bucket, it went in and out and didn’t fall.”
Both teams struggled to score in the third quarter and Bishop LeBlond outscored New Haven by a 6-2 margin to lead going to the fourth quarter, 30-14.
“I thought we did a better job of taking Lewis and Studer away in the second half, but their role players stepped up and hit threes,” Peirick said.
Bishop LeBlond was able to pull away throughout the game with timely outside shooting. The Lady Golden Eagles knocked down 11 three-point baskets to New Haven’s two.
The game moved fast as there were five free throws attempted between the two teams. Bishop LeBlond went 2-3 and New Haven was 1-2.
Bishop LeBlond outrebounded the Lady Shamrocks, 30-20.
“The thing that really hurt us on their outside shots were second-chance opportunities,” Peirick said. “They get you so far out of rotation that the back side isn’t there to get a board. In total, they just hit shots and we didn’t.”
Senior Brenna Langenberg led New Haven, scoring 13 of the team’s 23 points. She hit both of the three-point baskets and added four steals and two rebounds.
Senior Tressa Carver and sophomore Alayna Lagemann netted four points apiece.
Carver had two rebounds and an assist.
Lagemann pulled down a team-high six rebounds with two blocked shots and a steal.
“It was hard,” Lagemann said about interior defense. “You’re out of position and you’ve got girls crashing from the three-point line. Sometimes, you’ve got two girls at once and you’ve got to decide which girl to box out. Sometimes, the ball just doesn’t go your way.”
Junior Aubri Meyer scored two points with four rebounds, three assists and a steal.
“We started hitting shots later in the game, but we just couldn’t hit enough,” Meyer said. “In the second half, I think we did much better in the defensive end.”
Senior Jessica Underwood had one assist and a rebound.
Junior Liz Luecke had one blocked shot, a rebound and a steal.
Sophomore Katy Holtmeyer added a rebound.
Bishop LeBlond had three players reach double figures in scoring.
Shae Lewis, a senior, paced the team with 15 points, four rebounds, three assists and a steal. She hit three three-point baskets (on three attempts) and attempted all of her team’s free throws.
Senior Tatum Studer scored 13 points with six rebounds, two assists and two steals. She also hit three three-point baskets.
Senior Katie Beam scored 12 points with one assist, one rebound and one steal.
Junior Kyla Conrad knocked down a three-point basket for her points. She also had six rebounds, three assists and two steals.
Junior Kaleigh Ziesel netted two points with nine rebounds, two steals and one assist.
Junior Kayla Beam handed out two assists with a steal.
Freshman Rilyn Conrad had a blocked shot and a rebound.
Freshman Kendall Cathcart had one steal.
“Credit to what Bishop LeBlond did,” Peirick said. “They were able to work some really good shooters off of Lewis and Studer, who are really good ballplayers. Those girls hit shots and we just didn’t make enough plays.”
The win put Bishop LeBlond into Saturday’s championship game against Tipton. New Haven played Norwood for third place.