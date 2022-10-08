The Ft. Zumwalt East Lions maintained a firm grip atop the GAC Central boys soccer standings Tuesday.
Ft. Zumwalt East (10-3, 6-1) shut out Washington (4-8, 0-4) at Scanlan Stadium, 4-0.
“We gave up a goal early and dug in deep,” Washington Head Coach Brian Dougherty said. “The second goal came on a penalty kick on an awkward play. The boys played well and played hard. They stymied Zumwalt East for the most part. It’s just trying to find more plays on the offensive side against a good team.”
The Lions have split league play with Ft. Zumwalt South this season, ending a three-year stretch of the Bulldogs running the table on league opponents.
Ft. Zumwalt East split its scoring evenly between the two halves Tuesday, leading 2-0 at intermission.
Washington freshman goalkeeper Jack Henderson recorded eight saves.
Zumwalt East’s Carlos Pulido notched two saves and took the solo shutout.
Scotty Porter scored a brace to lead on the offensive end, adding an assist.
Owen Podmore and Donovan West each tallied a goal.
Colin Roemerman was credited with an assist.
Washington played at Union Wednesday and Ft. Zumwalt North Thursday. The Blue Jays host Ft. Zumwalt South this coming Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.
