Only a teammate was able to prevent Pacific sophomore Lexi Lay from making a clean sweep of her events Saturday in the Class 4 District 5 meet.
Competing at Washington, Lay took first in the 100-meter hurdles (15.18), 300-meter hurdles (47.03) and long jump (5.23). She was the runner-up in the shot put (10.23), finishing only behind Pacific senior Molly Prichard (11.04).
“She had an unbelievable day,” Pacific Head Coach Jim Menderski said of Lay. “Prichard set a personal best in the shot put by nearly half a meter.”
Pacific accumulated 68 team points to finish sixth in the team standings, leading all area teams.
West Plains finished in first place with 150 points. Rounding out the top five were Rolla (112), Helias Catholic (112), Jefferson City (101) and Camdenton (76).
Following Pacific were Union (46), Washington (41) and Sullivan (32).
Athletes finishing in the top four at the district meet qualified to advance to the Class 4 Section 3 meet this coming Saturday at Waynesville.
The Lady Indians advanced six entries to the sectional meet, Union three and Washington two.
Both of Washington’s advancing athletes were runner-up Saturday.
Ingrid Figas took second in the 100-meter hurdles behind only Lay in 15.81.
Lexi Lewis took second for the Lady Jays in the 100-meter dash in 12.96.
"Lexi had a very good day in the 100 meter, running close to her PR," Washington Head Coach Mike Olszowka said. "She is a natural competitor with a good work ethic. She is always going to find a way to be successful. Ingrid is looking to finish her career the same way she started it. You always know you’re getting her commitment. Saturday was no difference as she became a four-time all district hurdler."
Union’s top finisher was Isabelle Zagarri in the javelin with a throw of 35.38 meters.
“Izzy Zagarri had a big day at the javelin with several throws that broke her own PR, but one big throw that overturned our school record by almost 10 feet,” Union Head Coach Sarah Hurt said. “Izzy’s new record now sits at 35.38m, breaking the old school record of 32.54m held by Shea Wells since 2016. Izzy has been chasing that record all season (and off season with all the work she put in), and it was truly awesome to see it finally happen for her.”
Union’s Ella Coppinger placed third in the 300-meter hurdles in 47.82.
Natalie Miner took third place in the pole vault for the Lady ’Cats with a mark of 3.26 meters.
“Early in the day, Natalie Miner broke her own school record in the pole vault to jump 3.26,” Hurt said. “It was a great day from her, but we know she has more left, as many of her attempts were also over the next height (close to 11 ft).”
Pacific’s Aaliyah Haddox finished fourth in the 100-meter dash in 13.21. Her preliminary time of 12.97 came close to the school record, 12.84, which was set by Jessica Damico in 2010.
Several area competitors fell just short of qualifying for the sectional round, taking fifth in the following events.
• Pacific’s Aleyna Daniel in the 400-meter dash (1:03.1).
• Union’s Kelsey Brake in the 1,600-meter run (5:58.77).
• Union’s Coppinger in the 100-meter hurdles (16.22) and the high jump (1.47).
• Washington’s 400 relay team of Ella Kroeter, Lewis, Denise Heggemann and Figas (52.74).
• Pacific’s 800-meter relay team of Liberty Blackburn, Layla Bonner, Haddox and Ella Murphy (1:53.91).
• Kroeter in the pole vault (2.9).
• Washington’s Figas in the long jump (5.0).
Athletes who again place in the top four at the sectional will advance to the Class 4 state championships May 27-28 in Jefferson City.