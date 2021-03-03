Two members of the St. Francis Borgia Regional boys wrestling team will be headed to Independence.
Joseph Lause (120) and Oliver Mace (170) both qualified for the MSHSAA Class 2 Championships to be held at the Cable Dahmer Arena in Independence Thursday, March 11.
“At the end of the day, we were happy with our boys’ efforts and what they were able to accomplish,” Borgia Head Coach Rick Hellebusch said.
“Of course, as a coach, you always want the best for your athletes. Unfortunately, we fell a little short of our goal to get at least all four of our seniors through. I believe we had the opportunity to achieve this goal, but things don’t always go as you plan.”
Wrestling in the Class 2 Section 1 Tournament in Ste. Genevieve Saturday, Lause (30-5) advanced as a sectional champion. Mace (32-4) pulled through as a third-place finisher.
Three other Knights, Brynner Frankenberg (182), Nathan Boone (160) and Andrew Wolff (126) saw the season end Saturday.
Lause won both of his matches by pins after receiving a first-round bye.
Lause pinned Sullivan’s Dominic Ransom in 1:01 and St. James’ Frank Parsons in 1:38.
He will receive a first-round bye at the state meet by winning the district title.
Mace took the scenic path to the state tournament. He opened by pinning Kennett’s Luis Olguin in 1:53 but then lost a 5-1 decision to Ste. Genevieve’s Ethan Odgen.
In the wrestleback bracket, Mace stayed alive with a 1:24 pin of Deron Gipson of St. Mary’s.
In most years, just making the third-place match would be enough to qualify for the state meet. However, this year is different, and only the top three from each section advance.
Mace earned his spot in the state meet with a 13-3 major decision over Westminster Christian Academy’s Mark Stump.
Borgia had one wrestler who fell into the fourth-place crack this year. Frankenberg ended his season at 21-15 while placing fourth in the sectional event.
Frankenberg lost his first match to Cape Notre Dame’s Trey Schreckenberg by an 8-5 decision.
Moving to the wrestlebacks, Frankenberg stayed alive by pinning Westminster Christian’s Lincoln Chimento in 1:24 and Sullivan’s Jordan Rice in 0:58.
Hayden Higgins of Kennett pinned Frankenberg in the third-place bout in 1:42.
Boone won one of his three matches. Despite controlling most of the opener against Ste. Genevieve’s Kaleb Myracle, Boone lost a 9-8 decision.
Boone bounced back to pin Herculaneum’s James Dixon in 0:52 before being pinned by Sullivan’s Ethan Hurt in 1:00.
Boone ended the season at 21-6.
Wolff was pinned twice, losing to Ste. Genevieve’s Dalton McNeal in 0:23 and St. Clair’s Gavin Shoemate in 0:27. He went 3-13 this season.
“We unfortunately can’t do anything about the results of the weekend, but we can turn our focus to sharpening the skills of our remaining wrestlers to help ensure a deep run into the state tournament,” Hellebusch said. “Whatever the outcome, it’s been a great season with a great group of young athletes, and I appreciate the four seniors who have contributed so much to building this program.”