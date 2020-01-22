Led by Joseph Lause, the St. Francis Borgia Regional wrestling Knights competed Saturday in the Owensville Invitational.
“The tournament, as always, was well run,” Borgia Head Coach Matt Posinski said. “There was some good competition. Lause had a great day and finished second.”
Lause was Borgia’s top finisher, taking second in the 113 A Division.
Lause opened with a 16-0 technical fall win over Osage’s Jacob Zelle, but then lost a 4-0 decision to Fatima’s Jason Strope.
After a bye, Lause came back to pin St. James’ Blake Marlatt in 1:08 and Park Hills Central’s Austin Hassell in 1:27.
Two Knights finished fifth in their respective divisions. Brynner Frankenberg earned that spot in the 170 A Division while Thad Isgrigg was fifth in the 195 B Division.
Frankenberg won his opener over Chandler Tinsley of St. James by a 1:09 pin, but lost his next four, all by pins.
Sullivan’s Trey Eplin (1:29), Dexter’s Travis Waldner (1:03), Blair Oaks’ Kyler Griep (0:31) and Boonville’s Travis Dell (5:16) pinned Frankenberg.
“He had a tough grouping,” Posinski said. “A few great attempts to reverse or roll his opponents did not work in his favor, had they he could have seized two more wins. He has made great progress this year.”
Isgrigg won once, by a bye. He lost his other matches, starting with a 0:55 pin to Owensville’s Dakota Martin. He then was pinned by Shawn Robards of Dexter in 1:55 and Missouri Military Academy’s Daniel Knight in 1:12.
In the final round, DeVonte Sanders of Blair Oaks edged Isgrigg, 4-2.
“He struggled to capitalize in his matches until his last match,” Posinski said. “He lost 4-2 but it was his best match and he found the drive, determination and confidence that he had in the first half of the season.”
Oliver Mace continued his return from injury by finishing sixth in the 152 A Division.
St. James Zachary Achterberg edged Mace in the opening round, 7-6. Osage’s Corey Hubkey then pinned Mace in 3:32.
Mace bounced back to pin Dylan Peate of Blair Oaks in 3:54 and then won a 10-1 major decision against Dexter’s Jacob Medler.
In the final round, Luke Schroeder of Fatima won a 5-3 decision over Mace.
“Mace went 2-3 on the day,” Posinski said. “This was his third event since returning after an injury. He had a close match with Achterberg and lost 7-6. “
It was an aggressive match by both athletes.”
Nathan Boone was seventh in the 160 A Division. He lost the opener to Sullivan’s Kobie Blankenship by a 0:40 pin and then was pinned by Levi Haney of Blair Oaks in 3:55.
Boone got a bye and then lost to Owensville’s Alan Kopp by a 3:55 pin. He was unopposed in the seventh-place match.
“Boone struggled to find his rhythm,” Posinski said.
With no girls division, Aine Callahan finished ninth in the 120 A Division.
“Callahan was entered as one of two girls in the entire tournament,” Posinski said. “She went 1-4 with a win by medical forfeit. In her matches, while outsized, she fought really well and continued to work from the bottom or while on her back. She did not stop or give up. She has really improved this season as a first-year wrestler. I am very proud of her efforts and progress.”
Callahan opened with a 18-2 technical fall loss to Park Hills Central’s Kobe Bolin.
The next three matches were pins. Bryston Pemberton of Dexter won in 0:58, Boonville’s Caleb Martin won in 4:17, and Sullivan’s Joseph Lewis won in 1:18.
Callahan won the ninth-place match by a medical forfeit over Missouri Military Academy’s John Beale Jr.