Joseph Lause won the 120-pound bracket Saturday to lead the St. Francis Borgia Regional wrestling Knights at the Warrenton Tournament.
Borgia brought five wrestlers to the event and placed eighth among 12 team entries in the event with 66 points.
Hillsboro won the team title with 199 points while Jackson was second at 196.5 points. Camdenton was third at 170 points with Timberland (117) and Warrenton (111.5) rounding out the top five.
Also finishing ahead of Borgia were Missouri Military Academy (95) and Hallsville (71).
Holt (64), Hazelwood East (33), Winfield (14) and MMA’s extra wrestlers (one) rounded out the field.
Lause was Borgia’s top finisher, claiming the title at 120 pounds.
He entered the event in the semifinals, pinning Camdenton’s Logan Tibben in 1:03.
In the title match, Lause pinned Timberland’s Dalton Kuhn in 3:33.
Oliver Mace (170) also reached the title bout, finishing second.
Mace opened by pinning Michael Rightnowar in 2:23. In the semifinals, Mace pinned Hallsville’s Kale Nichols in 0:52.
Griffin Horman of Jackson pinned Mace in 1:31 to win the championship.
Of Borgia’s remaining wrestlers, Nathan Boone (160) was fourth, Andrew Wolff (126) ended fifth and Brynner Frankenberg (182) claimed sixth.
Boone pinned MMA’s Ryan Stafford in 1:00 before losing his next one to unbeaten Garner Horman of Jackson by a pin in 0:45.
Boone came back to pin Gavin Gomes of Timberland in 2:21 before losing to Eddie Hines of Hillsboro for third place in 1:48.
Wolff was pinned by Hillsboro’s Sam Richardson to start the meet in 1:34. After a bye, he was pinned by Timberland’s Ty Shelton in 1:26. Wolff got a bye in the fifth-place match.
Frankenberg lost all three contested matches. He was pinned by Hillsboro’s Nicholas Green in 3:15 and by Jackson’s Cole Parker in 0:32. Timberland’s Nathan Martin won an 11-1 major decision over Frankenberg for fifth place.