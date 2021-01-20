It was Joseph Lause’s night Thursday in St. James.
The Borgia 126-pound wrestler swept both matches in a tri-meet against the host Tigers and West Plains with his pin of St. James’ Frank Parsons, marking his 100th career victory.
Lause also won by forfeit against West Plains, and won by technical fall in an exhibition match over Brodie Callahan.
In the team results, West Plains defeated the Knights, 54-24.
Neither team scores nor meet details were available for the Borgia-St. James match.
“As a team of five boys and one girl, I feel that we wrestled really well,” Borgia Head Coach Rick Hellebusch said. “We were down a few kids due to injuries and illness. It’s hard to win as a team when you’re fighting numbers.”
Borgia’s female wrestler, Aine Callahan (117), pinned West Plains’ Ariana Richardson in 1:03. West Plains won the other 10 matches by forfeit to win the meet, 60-6.
In the boys meet, Borgia had three other winners:
• Brynner Frankenberg (182) pinned Trinton Clark in 1:29;
• Nathan Boone (160) pinned George Fisher in 2:38; and
• Oliver Mace (170) was unopposed.
West Plains won one contested match. Elisha Jones (132) pinned Andrew Wolff in 0:26.
In the meet against St. James, Frankenberg pinned Jake Foust.
“Brynner wrestled really well on the night,” Hellebusch said.
Mace pinned Ryan Hadley.
Boone was pinned by Zach Achterberg while Wolff was pinned by Ryan Spurgeon.