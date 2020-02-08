It’s been a frequent occurrence this winter.
If there’s a tournament scheduled, it’s likely this area will get a winter weather event.
Wednesday’s snow/sleet/freezing rain event played havoc with the sports schedule with one tournament being postponed for the third time.
The Washington Boys Basketball Tournament was supposed to have its final three games Wednesday after two delays. Now, the final three games will be played Wednesday, Feb. 26. That will start with the consolation game between Sullivan and St. Charles at 4 p.m. Washington plays St. Dominic for third place at 5:30 p.m. and St. Francis Borgia Regional will meet Francis Howell Central for the title at 7 p.m.
Should something cause that date to be called off, it’s likely the tournament will not be finished as district tournaments start at the end of that week.
The Borgia Competitive Edge Girls Basketball Tournament second round was called off Wednesday as well. Those games will be made up Saturday, Feb. 8, with the final round played as schools have open dates.
Saturday’s schedule starts with Washington playing University City in the consolation semifinals at noon. The other consolation semifinal will be between Soldan and Parkway South at 1:30 p.m.
Borgia plays Rockwood Summit in a championship semifinal at 3 p.m. Union then plays Cardinal Ritter in the final championship semifinal at 4:30 p.m.
Union’s home wrestling match against St. James was postponed. A reschedule date has not been announced yet.
Washington was scheduled to host Pacific and Wentzville Liberty in wrestling Wednesday. That meet will not be made up.
The Archdiocesan Athletic Association had two events postponed.
The girls wrestling championships had to be called off as did part of the girls swimming championships.
The AAA girls swimming meet was condensed into a one-day event Thursday.
Borgia Head Coach Matt Posinski said it was unlikely the girls wrestling meet can be made up as district tournaments run Friday and Saturday.