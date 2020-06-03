The Union 15A Wildcats needed two runs in the final inning to notch their first win of the summer Saturday at Elsberry.
Union (1-0) started what was a three-team round robin exhibition with a 7-6 victory against the host team.
The event also included Pacific.
Union and Elsberry (0-1) entered the fourth and final inning in a 5-5 tie. The Wildcats scored two runs in the top of the fourth and Elsberry was only able to score one run in the home half.
The game concluded after just four innings due to reaching the established time limit.
Union previously scored three runs in the first inning, one in the second and one in the third.
Elsberry scored five runs in the bottom of the third to erase what had been a 5-0 deficit.
Both teams finished the game with five hits apiece.
Will Mentz led Union with two hits, both doubles. He also scored twice and drove in a run.
Cooper Bailey, Kaden Patient and Dakota Kuelker each singled.
Luke Koch scored two runs. Conner Borgmann, Bailey and Patient all scored once.
Bailey, Liam Chandler and Kuelker each drove in a run.
Koch, Borgmann, Bailey, Chandler and Kuelker drew one walk apiece.
Bailey, Borgmann, Koch and Jake Russell were hit by pitches.
Koch and Kuelker both stole a base.
Borgmann pitched two scoreless innings at the start of the game. He allowed two hits and five walks while striking out three.
Bailey tossed 0.1 of an inning and allowed three runs on no hits and four walks.
Russell recorded two outs and allowed three runs, two earned, on two hits and four walks with two strikeouts.
Patient got the final three outs to earn the save, finishing with one hit allowed and one strikeout.
Landon Niederer and Kyle Turnbull each had two hits for Elsberry, all singles.
Gavin Marshall connected for a single as well.
Dominic Olmes scored a pair of runs. Peyton Mills, Austin bray, Turnbull and Alex Miller all scored once.
Marshall and Camden Fisher both drove in a run.
Marshall and Miller split the Elsberry pitching duties.
Marshall started and went 1.2 innings, allowing four runs, three earned, on one hit, five walks and two strikeouts.
Miller went 2.1 innings and allowed three runs, two earned, on four hits. Miller recorded three strikeouts.
The Union 15A team next played Tuesday at Rhineland and will play Eureka Thursday at 8:30 p.m. at the Washington Post 218 A Tournament.