For six innings, the St. Francis Borgia Regional baseball Knights chased Lutheran South.
Down to their final chance, the Knights (16-7) came through with a game-winning rally in the bottom of the seventh, beating the visiting Lancers (11-10), 4-3.
Gavin Mueller’s bases-loaded single in the bottom of the seventh capped the comeback and sent Borgia into rapturous celebration.
“Emotions were high in this game,” Borgia Head Coach Rob Struckhoff said. “That is pretty common in our recent games with Lutheran South.”
Lutheran South scored its three runs in the top of the first as Borgia struggled defensively.
“I was proud of our guys for settling down after a rough start,” Struckhoff said. “A couple errors got us in trouble in the first, but we were able to right the ship and keep it close.”
Lutheran South outhit the Knights for the game, 8-3, and Borgia committed five errors to Lutheran South’s one.
However, after the rough first inning, starter Brady Hanneken settled down and lasted through five frames. He allowed three runs (one earned) on seven hits and one walk. He struck out six.
“Brady Hanneken was outstanding against a good lineup,” Struckhoff said. “He mixed it up well and was able to work out of some jams.”
Ryan Kampschroeder pitched the final two innings for the win. He allowed one hit.
“Ryan Kampschroeder came in and shut the door to give us an opportunity to win,” Struckhoff said. “I’m really proud of those two guys stepping up. They will be counted on a lot next year.”
As far as Borgia’s offense went, it was all about the seventh inning.
Sam Turilli led off with a walk, and Owen Struckhoff then reached on an error. Dane Eckhoff walked to load the bases.
Tyler Stieffermann hit a grounder to third, and Lutheran South got the force there. Turilli scored.
Max Meyers drew another walk to load the bases again.
Eckhoff scored on a wild pitch, and Alonzo MacDonald was hit by a pitch, reloading the bases.
After a strikeout, the Lancers needed one more out to escape. However, Isaac Vedder walked to force home Stieffermann.
That brought up Mueller. He laced into the second pitch, knocking it to right center field and scoring Meyers with the winning run.
“I can’t say enough about the offense in the seventh,” Rob Struckhoff said. “After a poor showing for much of the game, we finally started keeping to our approach and had some great at-bats. Sam Turilli, Dane Eckhoff, Max Meyers and Isaac Vedder all battled through some good pitches to earn walks.
“Alonzo MacDonald took one for the team as he usually does,” Rob Struckhoff continued. “And Gavin Mueller got the big two-out single to win it. It was a real gutsy effort in the seventh. We’ll need that attitude and focus in the next week as districts start.”
Sam Heggemann, Mueller and Turilli had Borgia’s three hits.
Eckhoff drew two walks. Heggemann, Vedder, Turilli and Meyers each walked once.
MacDonald and Meyers were hit by pitches. MacDonald sacrificed.
For Lutheran South, Logan Slinkard started and went 6.1 innings, allowing four runs (two earned) on two hits, five walks and a hit batter. He struck out three.
Mason Arnold took the loss, getting one out. He allowed a hit, a walk and a hit batter, striking out one.
Nick Simokaitis had two hits for the Lancers. Brad Beier doubled.
Other hits were from Ben Beier, Evan Sandt, Slinkard, Mac Floyd and Mick Otto.
Ben Beier walked and stole a base.
Both sides turned a double play.