It took until the sixth inning for Washington’s runs to come, but when they did they came in a burst.
The Lady Jays (11-4) needed to stage a late comeback to add another game to their winning streak at Warrenton (7-4), but did so to come away with a 6-1 victory.
Washington trailed 1-0 after the third inning, but rallied for three runs in the sixth inning and three more in the seventh.
“We only had three hits through the first five innings,” Washington Head Coach Philip King said. “But we were finally able to get hit Warrenton’s pitcher, Kathryn McChristy, the third time through the lineup. She is one of the best pitchers in the region for a reason.”
Washington freshman Christine Gerling kept Washington in the game. In seven innings pitched, she allowed just one run and struck out 14. She allowed three hits and two walks.
“Christine Gerling did another great job of pitching,” King said.
McChristy finished with 13 strikeouts for the Lady Warriors with five earned runs on 10 hits and one walk.
Gerling was responsible for the biggest blow of the night at the plate as well, connecting with a three-run home run off of McChristy in the seventh.
Gerling finished 3-4 at the plate with a home run, a double, a stolen base, three runs batted in and a run scored.
Taylor Brown went 3-3 with two stolen bases and drove in the go-ahead run with an RBI double in the sixth.
Myla Inman singled twice, drove in a run and scored.
Allie Huddleston and Lexi Lewis each singled and scored.
Maddie Holtmeyer and Denise Heggemann scored once apiece.
Holtmeyer added a steal.
Washington finished out the week at home against Wentzville Liberty Thursday. The Lady Jays are next in action Tuesday at Ft. Zumwalt North, starting a 4:30 p.m.